Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

ALB stock opened at $231.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.32. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $253.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

