Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 10.4% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,069.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NYSEARCA PMAY opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

