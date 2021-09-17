Atria Investments LLC Purchases 16,211 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

