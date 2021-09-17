Atria Investments LLC Purchases 3,387 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,827,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 397,064 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $33,131,000 after buying an additional 87,449 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 26,956 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

