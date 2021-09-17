Atria Investments LLC Purchases 3,427 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC opened at $91.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

