Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.09% of FS KKR Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 681.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

FSK stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

