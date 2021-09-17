Atria Investments LLC Raises Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $135.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $135.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

