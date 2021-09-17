Atria Investments LLC Sells 12,098 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $74.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15.

