Atria Investments LLC Sells 26,677 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,677 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,079,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,041,000 after buying an additional 207,094 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,660,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $76.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

