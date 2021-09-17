Atria Investments LLC Sells 27,253 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,253 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of NXTG opened at $79.63 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28.

