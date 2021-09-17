Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,847 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 186,330 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,024,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 129,093 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 210.2% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 312,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 595,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,313 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10.

