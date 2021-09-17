Atria Investments LLC Sells 8,006 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,609,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,105,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32,109.4% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $78.07 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

