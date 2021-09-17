Atria Investments LLC Trims Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,216 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,617,000 after buying an additional 61,454 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX opened at $128.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.05. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $90.58 and a 12 month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

