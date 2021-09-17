AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce $69.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.02 million and the lowest is $67.80 million. AtriCure reported sales of $54.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $273.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $275.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $324.84 million, with estimates ranging from $309.12 million to $340.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $73.25.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $329,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AtriCure by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

