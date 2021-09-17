AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Trimmed by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

