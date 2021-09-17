AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AT&T in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

NYSE:T opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $197.06 billion, a PE ratio of -89.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

