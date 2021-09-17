AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Head-To-Head Analysis

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and RadView Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -37.98% -55.65% -33.55% RadView Software N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AudioEye and RadView Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 1 2 0 2.67 RadView Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

AudioEye presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.14%. Given AudioEye’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AudioEye is more favorable than RadView Software.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AudioEye and RadView Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $20.48 million 6.37 -$7.16 million ($0.77) -14.95 RadView Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RadView Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AudioEye.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of AudioEye shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of RadView Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc. engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device. The company was founded by Nathaniel T. Bradley, Sean D. Bradley, David J. Ide, and James G. Crawford on May 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

RadView Software Company Profile

RadView Software Ltd. engages in the provision of application performance and load testing software. Its product is WebLoad, which is used to test applications for financial services, retail, media, education, manufacturing, and healthcare. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

