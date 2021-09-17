Audius Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Billion (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $2.66 or 0.00005645 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $160.44 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

