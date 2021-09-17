Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Update

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the August 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AUNFF opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Aurcana Silver has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

