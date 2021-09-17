Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 7%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares rose 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 143,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,138,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

AUPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $489,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $1,907,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,500 shares of company stock worth $3,386,875. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.