Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATDRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

ATDRY opened at $2.15 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

