Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.28% of Autodesk worth $177,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $290.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.79. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

