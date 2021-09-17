Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $198.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.75 and its 200-day moving average is $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The company has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

