Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $12.12 million and $213,539.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00069303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00118516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00179389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.11 or 0.07109126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.69 or 1.00252610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.00820944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

