Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.49). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AVDL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,127. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $465.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 152,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,565,000. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 161.6% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

