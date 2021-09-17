Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.10 Million

Analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to report $69.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.00 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $66.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $285.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $293.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $297.07 million, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $300.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $34.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.17. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $43.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

