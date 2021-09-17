Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $4,057,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 478,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,430 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 251.78 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

