Aviva PLC Acquires 27,097 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

