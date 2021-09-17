Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,465 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 77.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 32.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT stock opened at $138.17 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

