Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 79.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $53,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $482.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 166.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $503.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.34.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

