Aviva PLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,392,000 after purchasing an additional 425,084 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,157,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,532,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,965,000 after acquiring an additional 51,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,216 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

NYSE CCEP opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

