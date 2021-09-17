Aviva PLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,411 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 161.6% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 72,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

