Aviva PLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.27.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.