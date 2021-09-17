Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after acquiring an additional 250,336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 42,888 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 136.73%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.