Aviva PLC Purchases 85,600 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 150.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 160,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, lowered their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Shares of LI opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.50 and a beta of 1.82. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

