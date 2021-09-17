Aviva PLC Purchases 9,406 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in BCE by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

