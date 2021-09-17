Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Aviva PLC increased its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,904 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KE were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth $5,956,243,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in KE by 138.7% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,747 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in KE by 44.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in KE by 44.6% in the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,340 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at about $105,944,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEKE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

