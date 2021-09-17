Aviva PLC Raises Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,934 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.14% of TechnipFMC worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,389,000 after buying an additional 1,548,590 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after buying an additional 5,545,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $118,889,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 4,978,229 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

