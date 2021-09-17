Aviva PLC Sells 1,017 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.68. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

