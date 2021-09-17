Aviva PLC Sells 2,190 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

