Aviva PLC Sells 300 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 195,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $18,349,425.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 165,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,947 shares of company stock worth $77,195,443. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene stock opened at $385.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.88. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. Equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.