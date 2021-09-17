Aviva PLC Sells 3,233 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,788,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $16,692,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $467.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $481.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $324.09 and a one year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.16.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

