Aviva PLC Sells 3,802 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $357.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.48. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

