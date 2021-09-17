Aviva PLC Sells 4,393 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Rogers Communications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,921,000 after purchasing an additional 761,928 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $47.18 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

