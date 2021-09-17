Aviva PLC Sells 5,773 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The AES by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after purchasing an additional 72,451 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The AES by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The AES by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of The AES by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of The AES by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $24.28 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AES shares. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

