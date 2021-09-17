Aviva PLC Sells 907 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 374.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.22. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.