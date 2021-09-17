Axe (AXE) Hits Market Capitalization of $270,561.05

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $270,561.05 and $62,383.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.64 or 0.00841569 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.