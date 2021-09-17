Axis DeFi Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $553,952.64 and $20,685.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00135075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $359.78 or 0.00758884 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

