AXIS Token (AXIS) Price Tops $0.0510

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. AXIS Token has a market cap of $16.48 million and approximately $227,223.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AXIS Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One AXIS Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00059980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00134134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS Token (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

