AXPR Price Tops $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. AXPR has a market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $337,844.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AXPR has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

